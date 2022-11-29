How to participate on GivingTuesday

November 29th is GivingTuesday and Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge, joined Inside South Florida to share how easy it is to donate to your favorite charities this year.

“GivingTuesday is a way to encourage people to give back in whatever way that they can. This really kicks off giving for the holiday season,” says Bodge. “Thankfully, even though many of us are struggling with inflation around the world, generosity is not going anywhere. Recent research showed that 98% of donors plan to give again this year.”

PayPal has made donating on GivingTuesday simply and easy.

“They have hundreds of thousands of verified charities. You can easily support your favorite cause that you care about or discover new causes,” says Bodge. “There's another cool way to give called PayPal Fundraisers. It allows you to crowdfund for an individual, charity or community endeavor. You can also look at existing fundraisers to see which ones you might want to participate in.”

For more information, visit PayPal.com/donate or TrueTrae.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PayPal.