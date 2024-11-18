How to Perfectly Deep-Fry a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wesson. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chef Kyle Andreasen joined Inside South Florida to share his expert tips on preparing a mouthwatering deep-fried turkey this Thanksgiving. While the method might seem intimidating, Chef Kyle broke it down into simple steps, from preparation to sustainability tips for reusing your cooking oil.

Key Steps to Prepare Your Turkey

Start Early:

Buy a 10–12 pound turkey and 4 gallons of Wesson canola oil about 5 days before Thanksgiving.

Allow the turkey to fully defrost in the refrigerator for 3–4 days. Prep Your Oil:

Wesson canola oil is ideal for its neutral flavor, ensuring you taste the turkey, not the oil. Measure the Oil:

Place the defrosted turkey in your frying pot, cover it with water, and mark the waterline. This determines how much oil you’ll need. Season in Advance:

Pat the turkey dry with paper towels.

Liberally season inside and out with salt and refrigerate uncovered for 24–48 hours to allow the salt to penetrate.

Deep-Frying the Turkey

On Thanksgiving Day:

Fill your frying pot with Wesson oil up to the marked line and heat to 350°F. Lower Carefully:

Slowly lower the turkey into the hot oil to avoid splashing. Cooking Time:

Fry for about 3.5 minutes per pound. A 12-pound turkey should take under 45 minutes. Check Temperature:

Ensure the turkey’s internal temperature reaches 165°F in the breast or thigh. Rest Before Serving:

Allow the turkey to rest for 30–60 minutes before carving.

Sustainability Tip: Reusing Cooking Oil

Let the oil cool completely. Strain it through a fine metal strainer to remove any particles. Pour it back into its original containers. Store in the fridge or freezer for reuse—perfect for another holiday turkey or other deep-fried dishes.

For detailed instructions, visitpurewesson.com.