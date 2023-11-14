How to Plan the Perfect Girls’ Trip in NYC

Lifestyle Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share the ultimate New York City girls’ trip itinerary, including top quality hotel stays, must-see sight destinations, self-care shops, and the best dining locations.

“First up, you must book a stay at the Martinique Hotel NYC it's a Curio Collection by Hilton,” says Duque. “Now this historic hotel is in the heart of New York City, and it combines old world charm with modern amenities. The Martinique is visually stunning when I walked in, it literally took my breath away with its marble style staircase, mosaic tile lobby and rooms that are elegantly designed with plush bedding and state of the art amenities. For more information, visit Hilton.com

Embark on a sightseeing journey to explore everything the city has to offer with Top View's latest tour, Tea Around Town. Receive a 5% discount on your ticket purchase by using code ‘ELENADUQUE5’.

“This is a unique 90 minute experience on a double decker tour bus where you're going to enjoy tea, scones, savory foods, and with a premium ticket which I had, you get champagne and Rosé,” says Duque. “The bus has a beautiful glass ceiling, live entertainment, and you get to see major landmarks while you're sipping tea with your bestie. There's nothing better than that.” For more information, visit Topviewnyc.com

Every girls’ trip calls for a bit of self-care pampering, and luckily, the Paul Labrecque Salon has everything you need to sit back and relax.

“This unique treatment includes prescribe shampoo and conditioner based on your specific hair type and scalp condition,” says Duque. “It also helps balance pH, purifies and moisturizers for a healthy hair and scalp and I suggest adding a blowout to make the service complete. My hair never looked bouncier or shinier when I walked out of there. I was walking on air and what's really great is they have a location in Palm Beach.” For more information, visit Paullabrecque.com

For the perfect ending to your girls’ trip, stop by Sveta NYC for their infamous bottomless Sunday brunch and raise a toast to unforgettable memories.

“For Insta worthy cocktails, I recommend going to Sveta NYC, its located in the West Village,” says Duque. “This is a family owned and operated restaurant. They offer European cuisine and cocktails meticulously curated from scratch. The drinks taste just as good as they look, and they also have a bottomless Sunday brunch.” For more information, visit Sveta-nyc.com

For more information, visit ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Elena Duque Beauty.