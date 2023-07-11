How to prep for back-to-school now

Co-Founder of Mabel’s Labels, Author and Mom of Six, Julie Cole, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to keep parents ahead of the curve before the chaos of the new school year begins.

“I am booking their appointments. I like to get the medical checkups all done before school so that I'm not pulling them out of school,” says Cole. “I'm doing inventory. What from last year is salvageable? Is that backpack still good? How are things fitting? How much have we grown over the summer?”

