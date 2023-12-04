How to Prep Yourself and Your Home for the Holidays

Lifestyle Expert, Meaghan B. Murphy, joined Inside South Florida to share how to prep yourself and your home for the season of festivities. From creating party invitations and dinner recipes to throwing in some extra love on the self-care routines, she’ll share tips to hosting the perfect holiday soiree.

“I just think there's something so magical about an old school paper invitation crafted with love and Adobe Express is my go-to for that,” says Murphy.” With their all-in-one creativity app, you can really create incredible invitations, menus, place cards, holiday cards, all these custom creations at adobe.com/express. And they even have some new AI powered features that truly make it easier than ever to design like a pro.” For more information, visit Adobe.com

“Well, we're never fully dressed without a smile, especially for holiday parties. And to have that confident, beautiful smile, Spark Clear Aligners are an awesome option,” says Murphy. “So, they are more clear, more comfortable, stain less than leading aligner brands, and their doctor directed, which was really key for lasting reliable results.” For more information, visit SparkAligners.com

Tis the season for seafood with SeaPak, quick and hassle-free meals and recipes perfect to elevate your holiday spread.

“They've got everything from Parmesan and Crusted Butterfly Shrimp to Shrimp Spring Rolls, you know, they're just all in the freezer so you can pop them in the air fryer and have instant apps,” says Murphy. “And for me, I have three kids, I have a busy house, and it's often this like, on the fly entertainment where like, ‘Oh my goodness, we have company. I have no food.’ Oh yes, I do. My freezer is packed with SeaPak.”

For more information, visit SeaPak.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Adobe Express, Spark Aligners, and SeaPak.