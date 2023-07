Focused Founder & CEO, Apoorva Pande, joined Inside South Florida to share how to prepare for the future of artificial intelligence within the workforce.

“The market is going to shift to less people in companies, but really high caliber people in companies,” says Pande. “It's absolutely necessary to just level up consistently throughout this next era.”

For more information, visit FocusedFounder.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ace of Spades Agency.