How to Prepare for Emergencies: Tips from Disaster Preparedness Expert Cheryl Nelson

September is National Preparedness Month, a time to focus on getting ready for emergencies, especially after a year marked by extreme weather events and natural disasters. Cheryl Nelson, a FEMA Disaster Preparedness Instructor, certified broadcast meteorologist, and founder of PrepareWithCher.com, joined Inside South Florida to provide essential tips for ensuring you and your family are ready for any emergency.

Cheryl Nelson emphasizes that with the increasing frequency of disasters due to climate change, it’s not a question of if but when a disaster will strike. Preparing in advance can significantly improve your ability to respond and recover.

"Look at the news," Nelson says. "From floods to tornadoes, wildfires to hurricanes, it's not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ the next disaster will occur. So, it's important to always be prepared."

One of Nelson's top recommendations is to have reliable technology and power sources available. She highlights the importance of batteries and introduces the Andes 1500 Portable Power Station. This rechargeable battery-powered device can run 99% of household appliances during an outage. It fully charges in just 55 minutes and lasts over 6,000 cycles, making it a valuable tool for both short-term and long-term use.

For South Florida residents, particularly during hurricane season, Nelson recommends having the right insurance. She suggests Recoup Disaster Insurance, which provides fast recovery cash up to $25,000 after a declared disaster. Unlike traditional insurance, Recoup does not restrict how the payout is spent, offering flexibility in how homeowners recover from events like hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and more.

Maintaining communication during an emergency is crucial. Nelson advises keeping devices charged and having a portable power backup. For cell service, she recommends providers like T-Mobile, which offers Wi-Fi calling options when service is interrupted. T-Mobile also deploys assets like Wi-Fi trailers and charging stations to areas impacted by disasters, ensuring people stay connected.

One innovative product Nelson recommends is the GE LED+ Battery Backup Bulb. This smart bulb provides five hours of light during a power outage and can be used as a portable flashlight when unscrewed from its fixture. It fits standard lighting fixtures and provides the same brightness as traditional bulbs, making it a practical addition to any emergency kit.

