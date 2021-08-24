Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to prepare to buy a home

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 14:09:25-04

Buying a home can be overwhelming. Where do you start and how do you know if you're doing everything correctly? Aaron Swenson, branch manager of Primary Residential Mortgage has some tips to help you navigate the home-buying process.

For starters, make sure you get pre-approved. All that time spent looking at homes could be time wasted if you don't know how much you're approved. If you're worried about your credit, don't be. Credit scores as low as 580 can get you into the home you want.

Back in the day buyers needed 20% down to secure a home. As things have changed over the years, Aaron says you can now do as little as 3.5% down. But how do you know how much home to buy? Figure out exactly what you want to pay per month, and get approved based on that number. This will save you from looking at homes that are way out of your budget.

Primary Residential Mortgage will walk you through the entire process. Aaron can help you get pre-approved and put you in the perfect situation. You can head to their website at https://www.primeres.com/delraybeach or give them a call at 561-563-8573

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors