How to prepare to buy a home

Buying a home can be overwhelming. Where do you start and how do you know if you're doing everything correctly? Aaron Swenson, branch manager of Primary Residential Mortgage has some tips to help you navigate the home-buying process.

For starters, make sure you get pre-approved. All that time spent looking at homes could be time wasted if you don't know how much you're approved. If you're worried about your credit, don't be. Credit scores as low as 580 can get you into the home you want.

Back in the day buyers needed 20% down to secure a home. As things have changed over the years, Aaron says you can now do as little as 3.5% down. But how do you know how much home to buy? Figure out exactly what you want to pay per month, and get approved based on that number. This will save you from looking at homes that are way out of your budget.

