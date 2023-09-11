How to prepare your family for a natural disaster

Professor and Disaster Expert, Monica Sanders, joined Inside South Florida to share how to assemble an emergency go-kit.

“If you get a warning or alert wherever you are, make sure that you have an evacuation plan and that you share it with friends and loved ones,” says Sanders. The next thing you want to do is get your go-kit together. This is an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, water and nonperishable foods, several changes of clean clothes, and a power bank or solar charger for your phones and devices.”

For more information, visit Clorox.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Clorox.