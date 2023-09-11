Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to prepare your family for a natural disaster

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 18:29:59-04

Professor and Disaster Expert, Monica Sanders, joined Inside South Florida to share how to assemble an emergency go-kit.

“If you get a warning or alert wherever you are, make sure that you have an evacuation plan and that you share it with friends and loved ones,” says Sanders. The next thing you want to do is get your go-kit together. This is an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, water and nonperishable foods, several changes of clean clothes, and a power bank or solar charger for your phones and devices.”

For more information, visit Clorox.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Clorox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com