How to Prevent Holiday Package Theft with These Home Security Products

Emmy Award-winning Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share her tips on using the latest Ring and Amazon home security technology to safeguard your packages this holiday season.

“Some 50 million people in America had a package stolen over the last year,” says Jolly. “So amazingly, with all the thousands of gadgets we get in and out of our Techish studios, we were not one of them. Knock on all the wood. We said, you know, ‘What do we use to protect our stuff?’ And it all turns out to be pretty easy in an affordable Amazon gadget. So, we went straight to them, the experts there, and said, ‘Can you help us help other people with some of these simple and affordable tech tools.’”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.