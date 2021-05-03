How to Prevent the Summer Slide

When children are out of school for summer vacation, most of them will forget some of what they learned in the previous school year. This summer slide, as it's called, can be prevented by enrolling your child in summer classes, or child care that focuses on enrichment. Wendy Gordon, quality and education coaching specialist at the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County has some tips for parents on how to keep their little ones ready for school over summer.

Reading to your child daily, regardless of their age, is the best way to improve their literacy and curb the summer slide. Even if you read a couple of stories here and there throughout the day, it will keep your child engaged and help them pick up new skills, while brushing up on old ones.

"The greatest benefit is the interactions that you will have with your child," she says. "This helps to develop children's early learning literacy skills, brain development, it sparks imagination, and it stimulates curiosity."

Using silly voices or funny sounds and describing the pictures to children rather than just reading the words increases the connection and helps kids create new connections between words and pictures.

Labeling everything in your house helps your children learn new words and associate them with their meaning. Putting their name in books gives them a sense of ownership and can encourage them to read more often, says Gordon. While you're out and about, see if your child can recognize logos and learn the names and how to spell them. Looking at restaurant menus and encouraging them to order for themselves so they can always work on their communication.

The ELC of Borward offers live readings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30. They go live on their Facebook page so you can your little one can enjoy storytime from home.