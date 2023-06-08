How to prioritize your health with Liquivida

Liquivida's President and Founder, Sam Tejada, and Director of Strategic Initiatives, Corey Jacobs, joined Inside South Florida to share what the organization can do to help you prioritize your well-being.

“What we want to do is take a deep dive into the patient's health to see exactly what you're deficient in and then customize what treatments we have so you can go ahead and live that healthy lifestyle,” says Tejada.

For more information, visit Liquivida.com or call 1-800-LIV-2-100

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Liquivida.