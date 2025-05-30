How to Properly Protect Your Skin This Summer, According to Dr. Dennis Gross

As summer heats up in South Florida, protecting your skin from the sun’s harsh rays becomes more important than ever. Dr. Dennis Gross, a renowned dermatologist and skincare expert, returned to Inside South Florida to share essential sunscreen advice and tips for maintaining a healthy glow without risking long-term damage.

The Right Way to Use Sunscreen

According to Dr. Gross, one of the most common mistakes people make is waiting until they’re already outside to apply sunscreen. “Put it on before you leave the house,” he advises. “Give it 5 to 10 minutes to cling to your skin.”

He recommends using SPF 30 or higher, especially for children or those with fair skin. He stresses that if your skin turns even slightly pink, it’s a sign to bump up your SPF. “Pink is the new red,” he says. “That’s your skin on high alert.”

Don’t Skip These Spots

Dr. Gross also cautions against neglecting key areas like the hairline, ears, and the part in your hair. These are often missed and can be hotspots for sun damage. He also emphasizes the use of protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sun shirts, especially for kids who may resist sunscreen reapplication.

Choosing the Right Sunscreen

For those prone to breakouts, Dr. Gross recommends oil-free formulas. For multitaskers, there are options that combine moisturizers and sunscreens, some even offering anti-aging and radiance-boosting benefits. “I like skincare effects from a sunscreen,” he says, describing his own multifunctional formulas designed to deliver both protection and glow.

When to See a Dermatologist

Dr. Gross encourages everyone to monitor their skin for changes. “If skin cancer runs in your family or if you’ve had it before, you should definitely get checked by a dermatologist,” he says. He advises watching for any size, color, or shape changes in moles as early detection is key.

A Safe Glow, No Sun Required

For those chasing that sun-kissed look without the UV exposure, Dr. Gross offers a solution: his glow pads. “ It’s a beautiful, natural-looking product that gives you radiance and your own natural glow,” he says. With versions for both the face and body, the glow pads offer a natural radiance that’s safe and effective.