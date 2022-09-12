How to push through heartbreak with divorce coach Sarah Davidson

Best known as the divorce coach Sarah Davidson has created revolutionary new ways to cope with breakups and divorce. She has combined her coaching skills with her own personal divorce experience in her newest book, “Uncoupling how to survive and thrive after breakup and divorce.” She joined Inside South Florida to share more about her book.

“I found out after only a couple of years of marriage that my husband didn't want to be married to me,” says Davidson. “He'd actually fallen in love with somebody else, and moved on really, really quickly, which whilst he was super happy, he left me absolutely devastated.”

With their son only being one, Davidson became a single mum overnight.

“I lost my husband and we also worked together,” says Davidson. “So there was so much change in my life, that at that point, like people going through breakups, I just didn't see a future. I couldn't even see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

While she didnt have an inkling back then, she admits looking back, the signs were there.

“There were definitely red flags,” says Davidson. “And this is why I work with clients all over the world on these challenges, because you can kick yourself when you think, gosh, if I'd have done things differently, what if, but actually, if someone's made that decision for you, there isn't much choice.”

In the book she highlights and illustrates the five stages of emotion that you go through post breakup.

“What's really interesting, because most people don't know that divorce is known as the second most traumatic life experience we go through,” says Davidson. “So it actually follows those same stages; denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.”

Davidson has tried to create a safe space for people to talk freely about how they feel during this time.

“I think a lot of people, their friends get fed up with hearing the same story, and they think you should be a bit further down the line. But it doesn't work like that. It's a roller coaster of negative emotions,” says Davidson. “ I run support groups where my accredited coaches, who I've trained personally, they run support groups online so you can jump on there on Zoom.”