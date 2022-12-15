How to revamp holiday desserts with Driscoll’s berries

The holidays are synonymous with overindulgence. Chef and Host of “Potluck with Ali Rosen,” Ali Rosen, joined Inside South Florida to share health-conscious treats for the season.

“We're all eating too many Christmas cookies. We need to balance it out with something healthy. Berries are just an amazing and healthy option for the holidays,” says Rosen. “Driscoll’s is always looking for superior flavor. It is important to always make sure you're getting quality berries.”

Using berries in recipes can transform traditional desserts.

“You can also jazz up things that you would normally make,” says Rosen. “I love tiramisu because it is super easy to put together. The bitterness of the coffee blends beautifully with the healthy tartness of a blackberry.”

For more information, visit driscolls.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Driscoll’s.

