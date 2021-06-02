How to revamp online marketing

Vero Ruiz Del Vizo has worked with global brands, but now she's returning to her roots with a new online learning platform teaching young millennials and Gen-Z how to cultivate their own success.

Vizo has worked with brands like Pepsi to help them reach the younger generation. From that, she realized how important social media and marketing are when it comes to the consumer. Being able to be easily accessible and having a strong online presence can set you apart from the competition, and bring in new customers.

"It's not only about bringing products or services to the client, it's how you bring products and services to them as well," she says.

