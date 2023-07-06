Watch Now
How to safeguard your home during hurricane season

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 18:30:04-04

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin, Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share why it’s important to understand the terms of your homeowners’ insurance policy.

“You have to know what each of your policies say and whether they have certain exclusions,” says Dover. “There are things that we, as attorneys, can analyze and help you adjust on your policy to make sure that you are covered before this season kicks off. After they declare a warning, no insurance policy is going to be issued.”

