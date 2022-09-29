How to save money with Family and Tech Expert, Marinés Duarte

Summer is coming to an end and family budgets are really feeling the squeeze of back-to-school spending. Family and Tech Expert, Marinés Duarte, shares how families can save without sacrificing life staples or fun.

“I suggest making sure that you check your account statements frequently,” says Duarte. “Another thing that I love is to exercise outdoors and cancel your gym membership.”

As a mentor to women in the US and Latin America, her expertise has helped countless moms balance their lives and reduce stress over things like budgets.

“Halloween is approaching. You don't need to buy new costumes,” says Duarte. “You can get together with other moms and their kids and do something fun. Exchange costumes from previous years and that will help you save a lot.”

Duarte also says to ask your internet provider about bundles for deals you may be missing.

