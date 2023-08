Natalia Yepes, Certified Travel Agent and Founder of Adventuresque Travel Boutique, joined Inside South Florida to share cost-saving tips to help reduce the price of travel.

“It's better when you book everything separately. If you add it all up, you're actually saving money by booking everything separately,” says Yepes. “Big name hotels and restaurants are actually more expensive than going to your local mom and pop.”

For more information, visit AdventuresqueTravel.com