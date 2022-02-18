How to start a plant-based diet

Plant-based diets have grown in popularity over the years. There have been so many fad diets it can be hard to decipher what’s good for you and what’s just a passing trend. Registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix helped us decipher the good from the bad.

A plant-based diet means you eat more plants and put less of an emphasis on animal products, like meat, poultry, and dairy. Incorporating plant-based food can be done in small steps, like swapping dairy milk for almond milk. The Almond Breeze extra creamy milk can be used in baking, cooking, and just to enjoy with your morning beverage like coffee or a smoothie.