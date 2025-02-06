How to Start and Stay Consistent on Your Fitness Journey with Heather Frey

Starting a fitness journey can feel overwhelming, especially when you don’t know where to begin. But according to fitness strategist Heather Frey, there are four simple steps you can take right now to set yourself up for success.



Set Your Goal – Do you want to build muscle, lose weight, or get lean? Defining your goal will help you make the right decisions about your workout routine and nutrition. Create a Plan & Schedule – Just like a doctor’s appointment, schedule your workouts in advance and commit to them. Aim for at least three to four days a week and stick to it. Know What You’re Doing Before You Arrive – Whether it's taking a class or following a workout plan, having a structured routine prevents confusion and loss of motivation at the gym. Do Your Research – If you're learning exercises online, make sure you're following certified professionals with years of experience. Looking fit doesn’t always mean someone knows what they’re doing!

Heather emphasizes that motivation is fleeting—it fades when you're tired, stressed, or busy. Instead of waiting for motivation, focus on discipline.

"Discipline is doing something for the end result, even when you don’t feel like doing it," Heather explains. Push yourself to show up, even when it’s tough, and over time, it will become a habit.

For more expert fitness advice, you can find Heather on Instagram (@heathersmashfit) or visit SmashFit.com. She regularly shares tips, workouts, and lessons learned from years in the industry.