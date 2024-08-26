How to Stay Safe During Cold and Flu Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Walgreens. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we navigate the cold and flu season, it's essential to take steps beyond the basics like washing our hands and staying home when feeling unwell. Dr. Anita Patel, Pharmacy Services Development for Walgreens, recently joined Inside South Florida to share some valuable insights on how to stay safe and healthy during this time.

Dr. Patel emphasized the importance of vaccinations in preventing illness. The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive both the flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine. These vaccines are crucial for maintaining public health as they are tailored to current virus strains.

Additionally, certain groups, such as older adults and pregnant women, may be eligible for the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine. Walgreens currently offers the flu and RSV vaccines nationwide and will also provide the updated COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Many people wonder if it is safe to get multiple vaccines at once. Dr. Patel reassures that it is indeed safe to receive multiple vaccines simultaneously. Walgreens pharmacists are available to help you decide which vaccines are appropriate for you and your family.

To make the vaccination process as smooth as possible, Dr. Patel suggests scheduling your appointment in advance. You can easily book your appointment via the Walgreens website or app. Don’t forget to complete any necessary paperwork ahead of time and bring your insurance card to the appointment. Walgreens aims to make the vaccination process as convenient and flexible as possible for everyone.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 summer surge across the U.S., it’s important to know what to do if you experience respiratory symptoms like a runny nose or cough. Walgreens pharmacists can assist with testing for both the flu and COVID-19 through a convenient two-in-one test, with results available in about 30 minutes.

If you test positive for either virus, Walgreens pharmacists in many states can evaluate whether a COVID-19 or flu antiviral medication is suitable for you. They can also recommend over-the-counter options to help alleviate your symptoms. Furthermore, Walgreens offers a delivery service, ensuring that you can receive the necessary medications and supplies without leaving your home.

Dr. Patel reminds everyone that Walgreens pharmacists are a valuable resource for both prevention and treatment during the respiratory illness season. Whether you need vaccinations or treatment options, Walgreens is prepared to support your health needs.

For more details on the services and vaccinations available, visit walgreens.com. The website provides comprehensive information and resources to help you stay safe and healthy this season.