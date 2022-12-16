How to stay safe while celebrating the holidays

It is cold and flu season and President of the College of American Pathologists, Dr Emily Volk, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to protect you and your family from Respiratory Syncytial Virus this holiday season.

“Respiratory Syncytial Virus can start off as pretty mild, but then it can quickly go bad and really cause trouble with breathing,” says Volk. “In young kids, they can stop eating, which is very worrisome for parents.”

Taking the proper precautions can reduce your chances of contracting the viruses.

“The best precaution you can take this holiday season is to be fully vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu,” says Volk. “There's an opportunity for many more to get the vaccine. It's very effective against this strain of the flu this year.”

For more information, visit CDC.org or CAP.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the College of American Pathologists.