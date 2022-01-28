How to step-up up your self care routine

Self-care has become an essential part of our daily routines. If you're looking for something new to help you relax, your go-to girlfriend, Sadie Murray.

Sadie created her own wellness retreat at home with some great items. First up are the amazing shoes made specifically for women. Ryka has great options for walking, hiking, or training, for under $100!

Now that you're ready for a hike, you need a great backpack. The Outdoor Products Go Pack has so much room and compartments so you can bring everything you need and organize it so it's easy to find.

Improve your health with a 5-day Reset from Kroma Wellness. It will help clear up brain fog and get a better night's sleep while helping your digestive and immune systems.

The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream is the best of the best to keep your skin silky smooth in these harsh winter months.

Spa Girl Cocktails are low calorie, low sugar, vodka-based cocktails in a can. Perfect for bringing to picnics or parties, and they come in a variety of flavors so there's something for everyone!