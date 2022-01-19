How to stick to your New Year's Resolutions

It’s important to set realistic and achievable goals - especially if we want to stick to them long term. Registered dietitian nurtitionist Mia Syn discussed new ways to make those goals a reality.

A common goal is to move more. Whether you're doing vigorous or moderate activity, it's important to find what works best for you. Just make sure it's a routine that supports your overall health.

Proper sleep and nutrition play a large role in your health. To get these in order without doing a total overhaul, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and aim for seven hours a night.

For nutrition, consider making a charcuterie snack board paired with your favorite dips.