How to Tackle Tax Season with Confidence: Expert Tips for Filing Before April 15

Tax season is officially underway, and for many Americans, it’s a time of stress and procrastination. Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate from Credit Karma, joined Inside South Florida to share expert advice on how to stay ahead of the April 15 deadline and avoid common tax-filing mistakes.

According to Alev, nearly one in three Americans say filing taxes makes them want to cry, and many procrastinate out of fear of what they might owe. The key to reducing stress? Get organized early. “Grab your W-2, receipts, and any tax forms you’ve received and put them in one place,” she advised. “The earlier you file, the sooner you’ll get your refund if you’re expecting one. And on the other hand, if you're going to owe a tax bill, the longer you wait, the less time you're going to have to make a plan for how to pay that bill.”

If you’re unable to meet the deadline, Alev recommends applying for an IRS extension, which gives taxpayers until October 15 to file. However, she warned that any estimated taxes owed are still due by April 15. Additionally, people in areas affected by natural disasters may already qualify for extensions, so checking the IRS website for details is a good idea.

With so many filing tools available, Alev emphasized choosing the option that best fits your comfort level. “Some people feel confident doing their taxes on their own. But there's many Americans who don't feel they can do it on their own successfully, and in that case, there are tax experts available who can either hold your hand along the way,” she said. Platforms like Credit Karma and TurboTax offer access to tax professionals who can guide users or even handle the filing process entirely. Importantly, she reminded viewers that free filing options are available online.

The most frequent tax mistakes are surprisingly simple—misspellings, math errors, and incorrect names. “Online softwares can help and can really help you file with confidence,” Alev noted.

For more tax tips and free filing options, Alev recommends visitingCreditKarma.com or downloading the Credit Karma app.