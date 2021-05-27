How to take advantage of the booming real estate market in South Florida

The housing market in South Florida has hit a historical high as people from all over flock to the sunshine state. Now is a great time for buyers and sellers, and Charlie Oppler, president of the National Association of Realtors, has some tips on how to take advantage of that.

Oppler says advances in technology have been carrying the real estate market to new heights for several years. Being able to view multiple homes online and sign documents without having to take a trip to an office has been able to speed up the home buying process.

Buyers should be aware they're entering a seller's market. You should be prepared to be competitive and work quickly because in many cases there will be multiple offers on the same location.

"They're going to have to be flexible with the seller on a closing date," says Oppler. "Maybe learn to stay with a friend, family, stay in their apartment a little bit longer, and they're really going to be guided, in terms of closing, by what the seller's needs are."

While you should make sure the property is structurally sound, Oppler says not to sweat the small stuff on inspections. If you're not a cash buyer, make sure all your finances are in order and approved so you can close in a speedy fashion.

If you're selling, you need to make sure your property looks its best to ensure you get the best price. Oppler says this can include decluttering, painting, and any minor repairs you've been putting off.

Don't linger while the showings are taking place, either. Letting the buyers look at the home on their own can give them a better feel of the place.

Lastly, listen to your realtor! They're there to guide you through the transaction and will lead you in the right direction. Realtors can also be the emotional support you need when dealing with stress about closing or uncertainty on this big transaction.

If you have questions about buying or selling your home, you can find answers here