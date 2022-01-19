How to take care of your pets while moving

If you’re a pet parent moving can be extra hard, especially when it comes time to show your home to potential buyers. Our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties are offering their advice on what to do with your furry friend.

Patty and Chris have their own pets and they both stress the importance of keeping your pet safe while showing your home. The best thing to do is take them out of the house while the guests come over. This also protects any buyers who may be allergic or afraid of the pet.

Sellers should make sure the home smells fresh by using detergents and air fresheners specifically for pet odors, and removing any litter boxes.

Buyers who are moving into a new home with pets should make sure the pets are secured so they don't runaway in an unknown area, specifically cats. Plan ahead and make sure you have a specific box with everything your pet needs so you can find it right away when you get to your new home.

Moving can really stress out pets, so have patience while they get to known their new surroundings. Cats may hide for a couple days and dogs may have some accidents while adjusting. After some time you and your pets will all be enjoying the new home!

