How to use smart devices to decorate your home

Equip your home for the holidays with smart devices. Consumer-Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can decorate your home for the season with ease.

“The Amazon Echo Show is like your own personal holiday elf that is ready to help whenever you need,” says Jolly. “You can ask Alexa for holiday recipes, add items to your shopping list, or set reminders to buy gifts.”

Gift your family and friends with security with the Ring Video Doorbell 4.

“It sends an alert every single time somebody comes to your doors,” says Jolly. “You can see and talk with delivery people, guests and the big guy. It can play songs when somebody rings the doorbell.”

Make your family the center of attention with a photo gallery curated on the new Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

“You can also show off more than 1500 gallery quality photographs, curated artwork or your own personal family photos,” says Jolly. “You can turn that into your home hub with widgets for sticky notes, grocery lists, family reminders, weather news headlines, and so much more.”

Deck your halls with automated lights and Christmas carols with Smart Plugs.

“It cues my entire holiday playlist and turns the Christmas tree lights on,” says Jolly. “You can use this with your outdoor lights, indoor lights and do all kinds of things as simple or as complicated as you want it.”

For more information, visit Amazon.com and Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.