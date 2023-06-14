Watch Now
How to valuate high-earning sports memorabilia

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 18:30:00-04

CEO and Founder of Otia Sports, Jason Koonce, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help sports collectors get the most for their collections.

“We do a lot with high-end sports memorabilia as collectors, and we also set up private signings and appearances with athletes,” says Koonce. “The real value starts in the 1940s or the 1950s, including guys like Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente.”

