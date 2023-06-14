How to valuate high-earning sports memorabilia

CEO and Founder of Otia Sports, Jason Koonce, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help sports collectors get the most for their collections.

“We do a lot with high-end sports memorabilia as collectors, and we also set up private signings and appearances with athletes,” says Koonce. “The real value starts in the 1940s or the 1950s, including guys like Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente.”

For more information, visit Otia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ace of Spades.