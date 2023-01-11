How to weather the storm with Geneverse Generators

Preparing your home for bad weather conditions is essential. Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to share why generators can become your saving grace.

“Geneverse is a high powered and energy efficient battery backup solution for every home,” says Emery. “It is great for up to seven days of emergency backup power on a single charge, and it has the option to recharge through solar panels for more energy independence.”

The generator’s design makes it easy to use.

“It takes 30 seconds to set up and requires no installation or maintenance. It's safe to bring inside since its battery operated,” says Emery. “You can have some fun with it. You can take it camping or tailgating.”

For more information, visit Geneverse.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geneverse.