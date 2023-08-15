Watch Now
How to win in real estate today

Groves Capital’s CEO, Chris Groves, joined Inside South Florida to share whether is better to buy or rent within the current economy.

“The bottom line is people are always going to need property. We're always going to need a roof over our heads. Owning something versus renting something is always going to be beneficial to the individual,” says Grove. “When things shift, we'll get them a better and lower rate of that time, but at this point, we're going to do what's best in this market.”

