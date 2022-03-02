How Toyota is helping U.S. Paralympic Athletes

Toyota is a proud sponsor of the Paralympics and Paralympic athletes across the United States.

Jack Hollis, Senior Vice President of the Automotive Operations Group at Toyota Motors North America explains how Toyota expanded its commitment to Paralympic athletes.

“We want everyone to move freely,” says Jack. “Toyota is donating $3,000 dollars to each Paralympian Team USA member currently training and in contention for the 2022 Beijing Paralympic games.”

Danelle Umstead from the U.S. Paralympic Women’s Alpine Ski Team has Retinitis pigmentosa, which is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina. The condition includes loss of central and peripheral vision. Danelle loves giving back and inspiring others. She launched her non-profit Sisters in Sports Foundation while living life to the fullest and staying present every day.

“First time I tried it, I flew down the hill, crashed at the bottom, and said- Yes! I can’t wait to be the best at this!”states Andrew Kurka, of the U.S. Paralympic Men’s Cross Country Ski Team states,

Oksana Masters, from the U.S. Paralympic Cross Country Ski Team, says she’s proudly entering her sixth Paralympic games, and when times get tough she never quits! Whenever she has doubts, she relies on support from her Mom, boyfriend Aaron, and her teammates.

“The locker room, the brotherhood, camaraderie, and teamwork aspect make it so special,” says Rico Roman, a member of the U.S. Paralympic Men’s Sled Hockey Team.

To show your support for our Paralympic athletes, visit here.