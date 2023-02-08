How transgenerational trauma impacts African Americans

The causes of mental illness originate from a variety of sources. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Chanda Reynolds, joined Inside South Florida to how transgenerational trauma affects African Americans.

“Transgenerational trauma is when a group of individuals experience ancestral trauma,” says Reynolds. “Epigenetics research looks at how individuals who experienced trauma were not just impacted psychologically or emotionally, but biologically.”

Foregoing therapy is a stigma within the black community that can harm society more than it helps.

“We are allowed to go to therapy,” says Reynolds. “The black community experiences depression, anxiety and trauma.”

For more information, visit MindsOfTheCulture.org