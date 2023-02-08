Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How transgenerational trauma impacts African Americans

Posted at 6:54 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 18:54:46-05

The causes of mental illness originate from a variety of sources. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Chanda Reynolds, joined Inside South Florida to how transgenerational trauma affects African Americans.

“Transgenerational trauma is when a group of individuals experience ancestral trauma,” says Reynolds. “Epigenetics research looks at how individuals who experienced trauma were not just impacted psychologically or emotionally, but biologically.”

Foregoing therapy is a stigma within the black community that can harm society more than it helps.

“We are allowed to go to therapy,” says Reynolds. “The black community experiences depression, anxiety and trauma.”

For more information, visit MindsOfTheCulture.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com