Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How United Healthcare is helping you find affordable insurance

Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 17:46:18-05

Selecting adequate health insurance can be complex. United Healthcare’s Senior Vice President, Marcus Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you find affordable medical coverage.

“Individual family plans are offered in the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is better known as the Exchange,” says Robinson. “Just about anyone qualifies who doesn't have coverage through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program.”

It’s important to know the insurance options available to you and your family.

“Primary care access and generic and tier one low-cost medication is really important to us. Many people are eligible for the premium tax credit on Exchange,” says Robinson. “There's another component called Cost-share Reduction. It depends on your income and family.”

Open enrollment is November 1st – January 15th.

For more information, visit UHCExchange.com or call 1-877-649-9797

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by United Healthcare.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors