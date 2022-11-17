How United Healthcare is helping you find affordable insurance

Selecting adequate health insurance can be complex. United Healthcare’s Senior Vice President, Marcus Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you find affordable medical coverage.

“Individual family plans are offered in the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is better known as the Exchange,” says Robinson. “Just about anyone qualifies who doesn't have coverage through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program.”

It’s important to know the insurance options available to you and your family.

“Primary care access and generic and tier one low-cost medication is really important to us. Many people are eligible for the premium tax credit on Exchange,” says Robinson. “There's another component called Cost-share Reduction. It depends on your income and family.”

Open enrollment is November 1st – January 15th.

For more information, visit UHCExchange.com or call 1-877-649-9797

