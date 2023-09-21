How Vanessa James, Tamron Hall’s Voiceover Artist, bet on herself

Voiceover Artist, Vanessa James, joined Inside South Florida to share why she choose to put it all on the line.

“In 2010, I decided I wanted to bet on myself and stay in South Florida. When you start somewhere and really build a network, you feel like I want to grow on that and extend those groups. That's really what I did,” says James. “That has spring boarded from voiceover into a collection of really exciting events, including my three signature events: Food, Wine and Fete, DJ Media Mixology, and My Women of Impacted Dinner. Additionally, I’ve had a chance to use my voice in different ways. The future, for me, is really exciting. Now, VJ media is branching off into production.”

For more information, visit VanessaJamesMedia.com