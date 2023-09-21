Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Vanessa James, Tamron Hall’s Voiceover Artist, bet on herself

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:30:04-04

Voiceover Artist, Vanessa James, joined Inside South Florida to share why she choose to put it all on the line.

“In 2010, I decided I wanted to bet on myself and stay in South Florida. When you start somewhere and really build a network, you feel like I want to grow on that and extend those groups. That's really what I did,” says James. “That has spring boarded from voiceover into a collection of really exciting events, including my three signature events: Food, Wine and Fete, DJ Media Mixology, and My Women of Impacted Dinner. Additionally, I’ve had a chance to use my voice in different ways. The future, for me, is really exciting. Now, VJ media is branching off into production.”

For more information, visit VanessaJamesMedia.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com