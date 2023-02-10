How Verizon makes big game fans’ safety a priority

Public safety at the big game is important. Tampa’s Former Chief of Police, Brian Dugan, and Verizon Frontline’s President, Maggie Hallbach, and Phoenix Fire Department’s Former Chief, Kara Kalkbrenner, joined Inside South Florida to share how first responders and Verizon collaborate to protect the public.

“When we had the Super Bowl in Tampa, Verizon Frontline's Team came in two years in advance and started working with us,” says Dugan.

Verizon’s technological investment provides the communication infrastructure for first responders.

“We've invested over $100 million to ensure that we have the communications capability, capacity and coverage that is necessary,” says Hallback.

For more information, visit Verizon.com/frontline

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Verizon Frontline.