Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Verizon makes big game fans’ safety a priority

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:30:56-05

Public safety at the big game is important. Tampa’s Former Chief of Police, Brian Dugan, and Verizon Frontline’s President, Maggie Hallbach, and Phoenix Fire Department’s Former Chief, Kara Kalkbrenner, joined Inside South Florida to share how first responders and Verizon collaborate to protect the public.

“When we had the Super Bowl in Tampa, Verizon Frontline's Team came in two years in advance and started working with us,” says Dugan.

Verizon’s technological investment provides the communication infrastructure for first responders.

“We've invested over $100 million to ensure that we have the communications capability, capacity and coverage that is necessary,” says Hallback.

For more information, visit Verizon.com/frontline

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Verizon Frontline.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com