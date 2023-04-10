How Watchfinder protects your timepieces

Former Chief of the Miami Beach Police Department, Don De Lucca, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can protect your valuable and sentimental watch collection.

“If a watch is stolen, most people don't have their serial number,” says De Lucca. “We put it into a national system, which makes it much harder if something is going to turn up sold. We're trying to deter people from ever going out and stealing watches because they know it could be recovered.”

For more information, visit WatchFinder.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Watchfinder & Co.