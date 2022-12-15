How Wyldecrest Parks offers luxury homes at affordable prices

The South Florida real estate market has impacted many families’ ability to secure quality housing. Chairman of Wyldecrest Parks, Alfie Best, joined Inside South Florida to share how modular homes are the answer to affordable living.

“They're allowing people that worked all of their life to free up capital in their homes and downsize,” says Best. “They look just like a normal brick and mortar bungalow. They're affordable. With anything that's built on a production line, the costs go down dramatically.”

The cost-effectiveness of modular homes may positively impact homebuyers and their families.

“We're looking to improve their lives and their communities,” says Best. “The perspective has started to change. As the perspective changes, people's lives and views of housing can change.”

For more information, visit Wyldecrestparks.co.uk

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Founders Story.