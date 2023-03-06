How Yakult promotes a healthier lifestyle

Yakult USA’s Branch Manager, Rudy Lara, joined Inside South Florida to share how Yakult’s Probiotic Drink may help improve your health.

“Our digestive systems are where good health and proper nutrition begin, and probiotics play a big role in maintaining good gut health,” says Lara. “Yakult is a probiotic drink made with fermented dairy and contains billions of live and active probiotic cultures of the L. paracasei strain, Shirota.”

For more information, visit YakultUSA.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yakult USA.