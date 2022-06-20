How you can benefit from buying an electric vehicle

High gas prices may have you thinking about switching to an electric car. Emmy Award-winning Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share if these cars’ benefits outweigh their cost.

The innovation of the electric car has changed the way auto brands build cars and consumers drive them.

“There's no engine. It has a roomy ‘frunk,’ which stands for front trunk. There's no transmission, tailpipe, gear systems or gas tank inside the car,” says Jolly. “The controls are on a voice-activated touchscreen that's loaded with Google's infotainment system. It's incredibly intuitive, responsive and fast.”

One of the upsides to an electric vehicle is that gas is not required. To drive them, an electric charge will do the trick.

“Most people charge them right from their regular outlets at home. That's what I've been doing. It is painfully slow, but it is typically all you need if you plug in overnight,” says Jolly. “You can upgrade easily and inexpensively to a level two or three charging station at home.”

Another advantage to these vehicles is the cost savings that are passed along to the consumer, says Jolly.

“They absolutely save you money over time. The upfront cost is about $10,000 more than the average new car, but they save you money,” says Jolly. “The Polestar 2 runs around $50,000 to buy, but it drops down to $42,500 after the $7,500 federal rebate. You should also check for State and Local Area incentives. The EPA shows that the Polestar 2 will save you nearly $10,000 in fuel costs over five years.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Polestar.