How you can cook with compassion this holiday season with American Humane

Holiday festivities are surrounded by delicious foods. Satisfy your guests’ appetites with humanely treated protein. American Humane CEO and President, Dr. Robin Ganzert, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help you eat humanely.

“American Humane Certification is actually our ability to let consumers know that those farmers and ranchers have elevated their animal welfare standards to meet those of the world's top scientists and ethicists,” says Ganzert.

All American Humane Certified products are sealed with its logo.

“Look for our seal in the grocery store. Then you can be assured that that animal was humanely treated,” says Ganzert. “We launched a cookbook to start this conversation about having our proteins ethically sourced and humanely raised.”

For more information, visit AmericanHumane.org

