How you can give more than just candy to UNICEF's newest Campaign

UNICEF has launched their Trick or Treat for UNICEF campaign which helps deliver aid to children all over the world. Our Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia sits down with UNICEF South Florida representative, Ximena Gallegos, to see how we can give more than just candy this Halloween season.

“UNICEF has been around for over 75 years, and has been around to help the world's most vulnerable children. And I recently had the opportunity to be on the field for UNICEF, in Africa and Zambia,” says Gallegos. “It was life changing, to be honest with you the work that they do, and the opportunity for me to see the work being done.”

The Trick or Treat for Unicef campaign has been a tradition since the 1950s.

“It began in the US because kids were going with these cute little milk cartons that they hand painted collecting money when they went trick or treating to support the children impacted by World War Two,” says Gallegos. “That campaign has significantly raised up to date over $150 million.”

The campaign has undergone many changes since its original conception from little orange boxes to now a QR code.

“The campaign is now going to be digital, which is exciting, because everything now is working and moving quickly,” says Gallegos. “So we're gonna have a digital QR code. I encourage everybody to start a new tradition, which is with this campaign, and everybody could get involved.”

To learn more. visit trickortreatforunicef.com