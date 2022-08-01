How your kids can avoid bullies with, “The Bully Brigade,” book series

With the start of the new school year, some children may be reluctant to return. The fear of being bullied can cause feelings of anxiety. Children’s Book Author, T.T. Floyd, joined Inside South Florida to share how, “The Bully Brigade,” book series advocates for those suffering from being bullied.

“While reading news articles about children committing suicide due to issues of bullying. It really tugs at my heart,” says Floyd. “I wanted to spread awareness to bystanders of the ways that they can step up and support their friends that are being bullied.”

To create these books, Floyd developed these characters based on her personal experiences and relationships.

“There are six main characters,” says Floyd. “I wanted to make sure that each of them had their own voice, and I drew from the strengths of my closest friends to create the characters.”

The lessons gained from the book series can extend from childhood to adulthood.

"You're going to find bold, quirky and wildly funny characters. It's very fun and eye opening,” says Floyd. “I want them to understand the importance of speaking up, powering up to peer pressure, exercising the power to say no, and also understanding empathy when there's peer pressure.”

Purchase the book series from Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com, OverflowPressMedia.com, and Etsy.com

For more information, visit OverflowPressMedia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PR From the Heart.