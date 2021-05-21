How your pet can help improve your mental health

Not only is your pet cute and fun to have around, but they can also improve your quality of life. Studies show that having a pet can reduce feelings of anxiety and loneliness. Kyle Kittleson, host of MedCircle, and his adorable pup Cali explained a little more about how pets can be beneficial to your overall well being.

Kittleson says one misconception is that you have to have a cat or a dog in order reap the benefits of having a pet. In reality, it can be any animal. Even having a fish tank with one fish in it can calm you and lower stress levels, he says.

When it comes to emotional support and service animals, it depends on two things; the comfortably between the person and the animal, and the level of interaction you can have with them.

"I can take Cali virtually anywhere with me so I can have interactions with her, if I'm really comforted by my fish, I can't take them with me to go visit you in Miami," he says.

If you were wondering, the difference between an emotional support animal and a service animal, support animals can be any animal that helps you feel good, a service dog is trained to supply a service to the individual, like a seeing-eye dog or a seizure alert dog.

Caring for Cali is wonderful help for Kittleson, he says. Being able to care for something else will help you care for yourself.