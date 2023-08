Singer and Songwriter, Robbie Elias, joined Inside South Florida to share why he is making new music.

“I'm only releasing music now because Zumba licensed it. I'm going to be releasing more music, and I'm excited,” says Elias. “Songs like ‘Can’t I Be Me’ came out of the pandemic. It's my biggest single. I can tell you that the best is yet to come.”

For more information, visit @RobbieEliasOfficial