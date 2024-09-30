HP Unveils Next-Generation AI Technologies with Jennifer Jolly at Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by HP. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida had the opportunity to sit down with Jennifer Jolly, a tech lifestyle expert, during HP's annual Imagine showcase in Palo Alto, Silicon Valley. Jennifer provided an in-depth look at HP's latest innovations, highlighting how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing everyday technology to make lives easier and less stressful.

AI-Powered Printers: Transforming Everyday Printing

Jennifer kicked off the discussion by addressing the buzz around AI and its practical applications. She introduced HP's groundbreaking Print AI software, designed to enhance the printing experience by eliminating common frustrations. One standout feature is Perfect Output, which intelligently formats documents to reduce unnecessary pages, ads, and blank spaces. For instance, a lengthy online recipe that previously spanned 47 pages can now be condensed into a single, well-organized page automatically. This feature debuted in beta and is available across all HP printers, including the latest NB 6500 series.

Omnibook Ultra Flip: The Future of Versatile Computing

Next, Jennifer showcased the Omnibook Ultra Flip, HP's new two-in-one transformer model. This device seamlessly transitions between a laptop and a tablet, catering to the dynamic needs of modern users. Key features include:



AI-Enabled Camera : Provides crisper, clearer video images for virtual meetings and content creation.

: Provides crisper, clearer video images for virtual meetings and content creation. Dedicated AI Engine : Enhances performance, making the device operate more intuitively, akin to human thinking processes.

: Enhances performance, making the device operate more intuitively, akin to human thinking processes. Extended Battery Life: Boasts an impressive 20-hour battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity throughout the day.

EliteBook X: The Ultimate Business Notebook

Jennifer also highlighted the EliteBook X, touted as the world's most powerful next-generation AI business notebook. This model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Pro processor, delivering exceptional speed for demanding workloads. Additional features include:



AI-Enhanced Webcam Sensor : Ensures superior video quality for professional calls.

: Ensures superior video quality for professional calls. Audio Tuning by Poly Studio: Automatically eliminates background noise, providing clear and focused audio during virtual meetings.

For more information on HP's latest AI technologies, viewers can visit HP.com or Jennifer Jolly’s website at techish.com.