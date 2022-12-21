Hulu's "Back in the Groove" proves age is just a number

Finding love within your own age group can be hard enough as it is, but dating someone half your age can be an even bigger challenge. Sparkle, Steph, and Brooke, the stars of Hulu’s “Back in the Groove,” joined Inside South Florida to share what to expect in the new dating show and find out if age really is just a number.

“You’re going to see Sparkle blossom like a flower,” says Sparkle. “We’re that much hotter now, we’re that much more youthful. We’ve been sought after by these young, hot guys. I think that’s given us a little bit more boost. It’s just given us this new zest for life.”

Dating someone half your age can be exhausting, but not for these fiery ladies.

“Younger guys, they do have a lot more energy,” says Steph. “I got my groove back, I was grooving. I was rocking the cradle. I was having a good time. If you haven’t tried it before, you should definitely try it at least once in your life.”

These ladies won’t be coming to play games of the heart. They know exactly what they’re looking for.”

“I just came in kind of knowing what I wanted and I asked the tough questions,” says Brooke. “I was vulnerable. I wasn’t holding back. I was wanting these guys to kind of show me who

they were and I was looking for integrity. I was looking for vulnerability. I was looking for emotional maturity. I found a few guys that had those qualities I was looking for, but it was definitely a little difficult to kind of figure out who is there for the right reasons.”

“Back in the Groove” is streaming now on Hulu.

