Humana and USAA Are Offering Medicare Advantage Plans Designed with Veterans in Mind

Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Humana Veterans Executive, Darin Davis, along with Life and Health USAA Assistant VP, Mary Forey, joined Inside South Florida to discuss why veterans eligible for Medicare may consider enrolling in both Medicare and VA benefits for added coverage and flexibility.

“Even the Department of Veterans Affairs themselves do recommend that the veterans that are using or receiving VA benefits also enroll in Medicare if they're eligible to do so,” says Davis. “And there's a couple of reasons they may want to do that. Number one, if that veteran wants to be able to go outside the VA system and use a different provider or doctor outside the VA, they would need a plan in order to do that. Or let's say they're wanting to use a different pharmacy outside the VA, they would need to select a plan that has drug coverage and then they would be able to do that as well.”

Humana and USAA have partnered to offer new Medicare Advantage plans specifically designed with veterans' needs in mind.

“We're especially excited this year because all of Humana’s veteran focused Medicare Advantage plans, they're now going to be co-branded as Humana, USAA honor plans, and they'll be available to more beneficiaries and more locations,” says Forey. “And, you know, these plans really were designed with a very unique needs of our veterans in mind. They're available to anyone eligible for Medicare, but they were designed with veterans in mind.”

For more information, visit Humana.com/Medicare/Veterans

