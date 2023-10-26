Watch Now
Humane Society of Broward Set to Hosts Annual ‘PAWS on the Green’ Golf Tournament

Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 18:30:01-04

Humane Society of Broward’s VP of Marketing, Cherie Wachter, joined Inside South Florida to share the details behind the nonprofit’s upcoming ‘PAWS on the Green’ Women’s Golf Tournament, presented by Rita & Rick Case Automotive Group.

The premier charity golf event is happening on Monday, October 30, from 8 am to 5 pm at Grande Oaks Golf Club

“As a nonprofit organization, you know, we don't receive money from the government.” Says Wachter. “We're not affiliated with any other local charity with a similar name. We have to raise our own money to operate. And it truly does take a village to keep the Humane Society of our county running.”

For 25 years, the ‘PAWS of the Green’ Ladies Golf Tournament has raised over $3.2 million in funds to support their efforts in helping pets find their forever homes.

“The ladies golf tournament was the vision of Marti Huizenga,” says Wachter. “She wanted to have a lady's golf tournament, that would be a signature event that would help so many animals and help the shelter with our programs and services. So, 25 years ago, Marti and her friends started this and it's amazing that it's now celebrating its 25th anniversary.”

For more information, visit HumaneBroward.com

